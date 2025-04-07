Chinese smartphone maker to fund AI research in Bulgaria: INSAIT

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo will fund research into next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) in Bulgaria, the Sofia-based Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) said on Monday, News.az reports citing Reuters.

This will be carried out according to a partnership agreement signed by Vivo and INSAIT, the institute said in a press release.

The partnership includes several dimensions. "Through the partnership, Vivo and INSAIT will work on cutting-edge research for 3D scene understanding, intuitive editing, and interactive 3D experiences, driving innovation in Vivo's mobile technology," it said.

News.Az