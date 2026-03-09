Chinese software shares surge as OpenClaw AI gains support

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese software shares surged on Monday after local government agencies joined technology companies such as Tencent in promoting the rapidly growing AI software OpenClaw, fueling expectations of a new wave of development in the sector, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Shares of UCloud Technology, QingCloud Technologies and Hangzhou Shunwang Technology all jumped about 20 percent during the trading session.

The gains significantly outperformed the broader CSI 300 Index, which closed roughly 1 percent lower.

News.Az