Cholera outbreak in southern Sudan claims 58 lives, spreads rapidly

The Sudanese Health Ministry has reported that 1,351 cholera cases, including 58 fatalities, have been recorded in southern Sudan.

The ministry noted the “rapid spread of the cholera outbreak in Kosti city, White Nile State” has “reached 1,351, including 58 deaths over three days,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.​​​​​​​

“The main reason for the outbreak is contaminated drinking water, due to the shutdown of the main water station in Kosti following the targeting by the Rapid Support Forces militia of the Um Dabakir electricity station in White Nile State,” it said.

The ministry pointed out that “the urgent response by the government has significantly contributed to reducing the rate of increase in cases.”

It noted that the most important interventions included “the reactivation of the main water station in Kosti, the implementation of a vaccination campaign in response to the cholera outbreak, ensuring the supply of IV fluids, and increasing the bed capacity at the isolation center.”

The Sudan Doctors Network said earlier that 1,197 cases of cholera, including 83 related deaths, were recorded in White Nile state in the last two days.​​​​​​​

According to the latest figures from Sudan’s Health Ministry, the number of cases in the country hit 53,735, with 1,430 deaths since the outbreak in August.

The crisis is unfolding amid Sudan’s civil conflict between the army and the RSF since April 2023, which has killed thousands and displaced many more.

