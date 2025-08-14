Cholera outbreak kills 40 in Sudan’s Darfur

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 40 people have died in Sudan’s Darfur region as the country faces its worst cholera outbreak in years, humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported Thursday.

“On top of an all-out war, people in Sudan are now experiencing the worst cholera outbreak the country has seen in years,” MSF said. The organization added that its teams treated more than 2,300 patients in Darfur over the past week while recording 40 deaths, News.Az reports, citing AFP News Agency.

The outbreak adds to the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn region, where access to clean water and medical care is already limited.

