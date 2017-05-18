Chris Cornell, Soundgarden frontman, dies aged 52

+ ↺ − 16 px

Medical examiner confirms singer, who helped take the grunge sound of the 1990s into the mainstream, killed himself in Detroit.

Chris Cornell, the lead singer of American hard rock bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, has died aged 52. The medical examiner confirmed Cornell’s death was suicide, The Guardian reports.

Brian Bumbery, Cornell’s representative, called the singer’s death “sudden and unexpected” and said his wife and family were shocked. On Thursday, the Wayne County medical examiner’s office said Cornell killed himself by hanging.

Cornell was found dead in the bathroom of his room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel, after Cornell’s wife asked a family friend to check up on him.

Cornell had been touring with Soundgarden, and was tweeting upbeat messages about a sold-out concert the band played in Detroit just hours before his death.

His rock peers paid tribute, such as Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, Mark Lanegan, Billy Idol and Jane’s Addiction and Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Dave Navarro.

News.Az

News.Az