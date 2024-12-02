Christian McCaffrey's knee injury puts 49ers' season at risk
Christian McCaffrey's injury appeared to happen with 12:58 left in the second quarter, when he was tripped up by Buffalo's Taylor Rapp and came down hard on his right knee. Photo: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is facing a potential season-ending injury to the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his right knee, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed after Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills."I think potentially [it's season-ending]," Shanahan said after San Francisco's 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. "I think PCL is usually a couple weeks, but I'm not exactly sure yet," News.Az reports, citing ESPN.
McCaffrey is slated to undergo further testing Monday that will determine the extent of the injury and whether he can play in any of San Francisco's five remaining games.
For the first quarter-plus against the Bills, McCaffrey looked poised for the breakthrough night he has been seeking since his return from an Achilles injury.
That momentum came to a screeching halt with 11:23 to go in the second quarter when McCaffrey took a pitch to the right. As he planted his feet to turn upfield, he instead opted to slide down without contact.
After the 5-yard loss, McCaffrey jumped up and quickly limped directly to the blue injury tent. After a few minutes in there, he headed to the locker room for further examination.
Initially, McCaffrey was labeled questionable to return with a right knee injury, but he was ruled out at halftime.
McCaffrey's latest injury appeared to happen about 95 seconds before the play where he gave himself up. With 12:58 left in the second quarter, McCaffrey burst up the middle for an 18-yard gain.
But as McCaffrey attempted to avoid the last line of Buffalo's defense, Bills safety Taylor Rapp tripped him by his right ankle, forcing McCaffrey to come down hard on his right knee.
McCaffrey checked out briefly after the play but went back in a couple of plays later for the run to the right that would ultimately end his night.
"It was frustrating," Shanahan said. "He had a great week of practice and I could feel his urgency and stuff and thought he came out great, looking really good, and it looked like he just got his shoestring there. ... I hurt for him, and tough for our team not having him."
At the time of McCaffrey's injury, he had seven carries for 53 yards and two receptions for 14 yards. That included season-best rushes of 19 and 18 yards.
Sunday night was just McCaffrey's fourth game since returning from the bilateral Achilles tendinitis that kept him out for most of training camp and all of San Francisco's first eight games.