The Israel-Palestine conflict, which has lasted for decades, becomes increasingly destructive and bloody with each new escalation. In recent weeks, the conflict has entered a new phase of intensity, affecting more regions and leading to significant civilian casualties. Attacks from both sides have become more intense and widespread, impacting both civilian and military infrastructure. Throughout the week of September 21-27, 2024, we witnessed new waves of violence, resulting in considerable losses, destruction, and operations that have altered the course of the conflict.

The situation in Gaza, the West Bank, and along the Lebanon-Israel border remains extremely tense. Israel continues to intensify its attacks, while Hamas retaliates with strikes on Israeli positions. Additionally, Israel is conducting large-scale operations on the West Bank, detaining hundreds of Palestinians and suppressing resistance. The Lebanese border has also become another front, with both sides exchanging attacks. Israeli forces continued to carry out massive strikes on the northern part of Gaza, resulting in a further increase in the number of casualties. According to official reports, the death toll has exceeded 41,000 people, with about 96,000 wounded. These numbers reflect the incredible intensity of the fighting and the severe consequences for civilians. Destruction has affected key areas of the Palestinian enclave's capital, including residential areas, hospitals, and schools, creating a dire humanitarian crisis.In the northern parts of Gaza, the situation remains equally dire. Satellite cities such as Jabalia continue to face Israeli attacks , resulting in destruction and casualties. In the vicinity of the Erez checkpoint near Beit Lahia, sporadic clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas militants have been reported. These local conflicts contribute to the overall tension and lead to the spread of violence to new areas.The central areas of Gaza, including Nuseirat, remain under Israeli artillery and air attacks. Israeli forces are concentrating their strikes on Hamas positions, destroying their facilities and infrastructure. Nuseirat is under the heaviest fire, with numerous civilian casualties. These strikes are taking a heavy toll on the civilian population, increasing the number of victims with each attack.In response to Israeli attacks, Hamas militants are launching strikes on Israel Defense Forces positions in the Netzarim corridor. Despite the intensity of the shelling, its effectiveness remains in question, as there are no reports of evacuation helicopters, which may indicate minimal losses on the Israeli side.In the southern regions of Gaza, Israeli units are carrying out engineering works in the "Philadelphi Corridor," which borders Egypt and serves as a key strategic route for both sides of the conflict. At the same time, Israeli forces are conducting local raids on Hamas infrastructure facilities in the Rafah area. These operations are aimed at suppressing the combat capabilities of Palestinian groups and destroying their supply chains.On the West Bank, Israel continues Operation "Summer Camps," launched in response to the escalation of violence in October 2023. During this operation, around 11,000 Palestinians have been detained, highlighting the scale of Israeli efforts to suppress resistance in the occupied territories. The most intense clashes continue in the provinces of Tubas, Jenin, and Nablus, where local Palestinian groups have repeatedly ambushed Israeli patrols, setting up traps and conducting sabotage. However, due to a lack of information on the results of these operations, it is difficult to assess their effectiveness.Meanwhile, the situation on the Lebanon-Israel border continues to deteriorate. Both sides have increased the frequency and intensity of mutual shelling, and the conflict zone has expanded over 100 kilometers along the border. This indicates a desire by both sides to widen the theater of operations and possibly involve new participants in the conflict.The conflict between Israel and Palestine continues with unprecedented intensity, and despite numerous attempts by the international community to resolve the situation, the bloodshed continues. Both warring sides are escalating their efforts, intensifying strikes, which further complicates the possibility of a diplomatic resolution. This week has become one of the bloodiest in the conflict's history, and for now, the prospects for a peaceful resolution remain uncertain.

News.Az