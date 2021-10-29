Yandex metrika counter

Chronicles of Patriotic War: October 29, 2020

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Chronicles of Patriotic War: October 29, 2020

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces along the frontline, News.Az reports. 

The erupted 44-day Patriotic War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Chronicle of the 33-rd day of the Second Karabakh War: 

- President Ilham Aliyev approved a law on renaming the Vang village of Khojavand district into Chinarli village.

- President Ilham Aliyev called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry released information on the latest situation in the frontline. A list of destroyed military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces was announced.

- A video of the liberated villages of the Gubadli district was released.

- The territory of Goranboy and Tartar districts came under fire. The Armenian troops, who were forced to retreat, opened fire on the civilian population.

- High-ranking Armenian officers were killed. Video footage of equipment and ammunition left by the Armenian troops on the battlefield was released. Two Armenian Su-25 planes were destroyed.

- The territory of the Tartar district, including diplomatic representatives, came under fire. Another civilian was killed as a result of the Armenian fire.

- Armenian servicemen, who fire at civilians in Azerbaijan’s Barda, were killed on battlefield. Forces and equipment Armed Forces of Armenia were destroyed.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      