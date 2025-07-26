+ ↺ − 16 px



In a high-stakes battle between two of Major League Soccer’s elite teams, San Diego FC emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over Nashville SC on Friday night at Snapdragon Stadium. The win came thanks to a second-half strike from Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, and it solidified SDFC’s place atop the Western Conference.

The match marked the first Friday night MLS game ever held at Snapdragon, and it delivered a strong statement from San Diego's expansion club. Despite missing several starters due to injury, SDFC fielded the youngest defensive lineup in MLS history: Ian Pilcher (22), Manu Duah (20), Luca Bombino (19), and Oscar Verhoeven (19), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The youthful backline held firm against a Nashville side that entered the match with more points than San Diego and ranked second in the Eastern Conference.

After a scoreless opening half, San Diego’s attacking firepower finally broke through. A pinpoint long pass from Jeppe Tverskov found Anders Dreyer, the league’s assist leader, who then laid off a perfect ball to Lozano. The Mexican international wasted no time, smashing a right-footed shot into the back of the net for what would be the game’s only goal.

San Diego nearly added a second in the dying moments of the match. In the ninth minute of stoppage time, Paddy McNair blocked a Nashville attempt and Dreyer raced away for a breakaway goal. However, the referee blew the final whistle immediately after the block, nullifying the would-be insurance score.

With the win, San Diego FC extended its lead over the Vancouver Whitecaps to four points, although Vancouver still has a game in hand as they host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. SDFC has now won four of its last five league matches and, with just nine games remaining, looks poised for a playoff run. According to PlayoffStatus.com, San Diego has a greater than 99% chance of making the postseason in its inaugural MLS campaign.

Next up, SDFC shifts focus to Leagues Cup action, a cross-border competition between MLS and Liga MX clubs. The team hosts Pachuca this Tuesday night at 8 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium.

With youth holding strong in defense and seasoned stars like Chucky Lozano leading the attack, San Diego FC continues to prove it’s not just a great expansion team — it's a legitimate MLS Cup contender.

News.Az