CICA chief hails Azerbaijan’s unique experience in post-conflict reconstruction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has unique experience in conflict resolution and post-conflict reconstruction, Kairat Sarybay, Secretary General of the CICA (Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia), said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a briefing hosted at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Sarybay pointed out that Azerbaijan’s decisive actions reduced conflicts in the CICA region.

In addition, Sarybay mentioned that the upcoming meeting of the CICA ministers is planned to be held in Baku this autumn.

"The CICA is developing dynamically; it is in demand and has great potential. Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the CICA will be very effective. Azerbaijan has successfully chaired many organizations," he added.

According to him, the country also has its own national interests, which are identical to the interests of all CICA participating states.

Sarybay noted that Azerbaijan was among the first supporters of the establishment of the CICA, as well as one of the 15 countries that adopted the first CICA document.

"Azerbaijan's chairmanship will allow further development of the initiative that was put forward 30 years ago by Kazakhstan," he added.

On March 19, 2024, Azerbaijan assumed the CICA Chairmanship.

News.Az