CIS countries steadily showing economic growth — Russian Deputy PM

CIS member-states are demonstrating economic growth from year to year and the trade turnover of the countries is on the rise, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at the meeting of the CIS Economic Council.

There is "the considerable economic growth of all CIS countries, the rise in trade volumes, and the expansion of cultural-humanitarian and scientific-technical ties," Overchuk said. The trade turnover in CIS surged by more than two third over the last four years, he noted. "The continuously growing share of CIS countries in the Russian turnover, which was 14.6% last year, evidences consistent expansion of trade and economic cooperation with our partners in the Commonwealth. Now it is 15.7%," Overchuk stressed.The deputy prime minister noted importance of continuing work on the buildup of economic and industrial potentials of CIS, development of new interaction mechanisms, creation of payment architecture independent from external developments, and transport system development.

News.Az