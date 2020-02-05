CIS Observation Mission releases interim report on the upcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Observer Mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has released its interim report on parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan set for February 9, APA reports.

The report, published on the website of the CIS Executive Committee, covers the period of January 19-February 3.

According to the report, the CIS long-term observers monitored the election campaign in 21 districts and cities, along with Baku, and concluded that the presence of a large number of candidates in the election shows that the electoral system was transparent and that there was a real choice for voters in the country.

The report reads that the election commissions will take all necessary measures to organize the elections in accordance with the legislation. Equal conditions for campaigning to the candidates and political parties have been created, and the candidates and their representatives continue active meetings with voters.

Observers say the campaign was quiet and that there is no serious law violation during the monitoring period.

The mission appealed to the CEC, the General Prosecutor's Office, the Supreme Court and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to report the complaints from citizens and violations of the election process. Once the answers have been studied and summarized, the relevant information will be reflected in the final statement of the Mission.

