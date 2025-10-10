CIS summit approves 2030 Military Cooperation plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2030 Military Cooperation Concept was approved during the regular meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

In accordance with the priorities of the CIS states, military cooperation is open, predictable, consistently non-aligned, and not directed against third countries, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Multilateral military cooperation within the CIS framework aims to strengthen mutual trust, indivisible security, and the development of equal, good-neighborly relations (including with other countries and international organizations). Its development is carried out to maintain international peace, regional stability, and the secure development of each CIS state.

Long-term goals and objectives for military cooperation are defined by the CIS Heads of State Council. They are reflected in the concepts of military cooperation among the Commonwealth Member States for the next five-year term.

The document outlines the further improvement of ties and working contacts between the defense ministries, general staffs of the armed forces, military command bodies, and various categories of military specialists as part of their joint activities.

Particular attention will focus on strengthening joint military systems within the national armed forces. Priority will be given to developing a unified air defense system, a joint communications system, a unified radiological, chemical, and biological situation monitoring and assessment system, a unified radar identification system, and a unified military geographic information system for the armed forces. This effort will significantly enhance the combat capabilities of national armed forces and the level of military cooperation.

