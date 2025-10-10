President Aliyev arrives at Palace of Nation in Dushanbe to attend CIS summit

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Palace of the Nation in Dushanbe to attend the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.

Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon welcomed the Azerbaijani president, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

