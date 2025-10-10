Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev arrives at Palace of Nation in Dushanbe to attend CIS summit

  • Politics
  • Share
President Aliyev arrives at Palace of Nation in Dushanbe to attend CIS summit
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Palace of the Nation in Dushanbe to attend the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.

Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon welcomed the Azerbaijani president, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      