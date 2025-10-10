President Aliyev arrives at Palace of Nation in Dushanbe to attend CIS summit
- 10 Oct 2025 10:28
- 10 Oct 2025 10:29
- 1036595
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-aliyev-arrives-at-palace-of-nation-in-dushanbe-to-attend-cis-summit Copied
Photo: AZERTAC
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Palace of the Nation in Dushanbe to attend the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Palace of the Nation in Dushanbe to attend the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.