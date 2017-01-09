Citigroup: USD exchange rate may jump by 10 percent

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global financial market may be affected by the trend of sharp strengthening of US-dollar.

Report informs citing the Rambler that the statement came from Citigroup Chief Foreign Exchange Strategist Steven Englander.

According to him, if US President-elect Donald Trump achieves to fulfill the most comprehensive economic stimulus programme since 1980, dollar will strengthen in the global currency market. Notably, Trump's presidential program during the pre-election campaign stated 550 billion USD investment only in the development of transport infrastructure.

Bloomberg states that, according to Englander, if Trump and the Congress implement US economic stimulus programme, USD exchange rate may strengthen by 10% against euro and yen. As a result, euro may fall to 90 cents compared to the dollar, while increase to 130 yen in Japan: "Trump's programme may be the greatest fiscal "shock" in the US after Ronald Reagan's presidency.

Notably, D.Trump will hold the presidency after inauguration on January 20.

