Civilian casualties of landmines must be prevented, EU says

Civilian casualties of landmines must be prevented, the spokesperson for the external affairs of the EU, Peter Stano tweeted on Saturday.

He said that all information necessary for demining must be exchanged.

The spokesperson noted that the EU supports band on landmines.

On the morning of June 4, 2021, a vehicle carrying members of the film crew hit an anti-tank mine on the road in Susuzlug village of Kalbajar region. As a result of the explosion, two members of the film crew, cameraman of Azerbaijan Television Siraj Abishov and correspondent of the Azerbaijan State News Agency Maharram Ibrahimov, as well as representative of the district executive power Arif Aliyev were killed and four people were injured.

News.Az