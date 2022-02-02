Civilian dies in cluster bomb blast in Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

A shepherd was killed as a result of the cluster munition explosion in Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh district, News.Az reports.

The incident occurred in Aran settlement of the district. Local resident, shepherd Ismayil Mikayilov, 26, died on the spot as a result of the explosion.

Police officers and prosecutors immediately arrived at the scene to conduct inspections onsite.

The Armenian armed forces used cluster munitions against Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War.

Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation. However, the landmines placed by Armenia still pose a danger to the lives of people in the liberated Azerbaijani lands. To date, more than 200 people have been killed or injured as a result of the landmine blasts in the liberated territories.

Unfortunately, the accuracy of mine maps provided by Armenia is very low, less than 25 percent.

News.Az