Civilian injured in landmine blast in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 2, a landmine explosion occurred in the liberated village of Chamanli, located in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, resulting in the injury of a local resident.

The incident was confirmed in a joint statement from the Interior Ministry, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), News.Az reports.

According to the statement, Nuraddin Abbasov, a 1968-born resident of Aghdam, was injured while herding livestock when he inadvertently entered an uncleared former frontline area. Abbasov stepped on an anti-personnel mine, leading to injuries to his leg. He was promptly evacuated and taken to the hospital for treatment.

"ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Prosecutor General's Office once again urge citizens to adhere to safety regulations, pay close attention to mine hazard warnings, and avoid entering unfamiliar areas," the statement said.

News.Az