Climate change endangers existence of some countries, COP29 CEO warns

Global climate change poses a significant threat to the existence of some countries, Elnur Soltanov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Energy Minister and COP29 Chief Executive Office, said on Monday.

He made the remarks at the Caspian Blue Horizons Workshop on "Synergy between Science and Business for Climate Resilience and Sustainability of the Caspian ahead of COP29," held at ADA University, Baku, News.Az reports.Soltanov noted that Azerbaijan is currently in negotiations with island nations that are at risk of suffering irreparable damage from the consequences of climate change.The deputy minister also acknowledged that Azerbaijan itself is not immune to the negative impacts of climate change, including droughts and floods.Soltanov emphasized the importance of addressing the problem of water resource deficits at the upcoming COP29 in Baku.

