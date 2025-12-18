Coastal flood advisory issued for Staten Island, Brooklyn

According to the weather service, "Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level is expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline," News.Az reports, citing US media.

"Minor flooding in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low-lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding," describes the weather service.

"If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property."

A flash flood warning is issued when a flash flood is either imminent or already occurring. In flood-prone areas, it's crucial to move immediately to higher ground. A flash flood is a sudden and violent inundation that can develop within minutes to hours, and it can even happen in areas not currently experiencing rainfall.