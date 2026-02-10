Coca-Cola HBC forecasts profit growth on drink demand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Coca-Cola HBC expects organic operating profit to grow between 7% and 10% in 2026, supported by strong global demand for non-alcoholic beverages and expansion into high-growth markets.

The bottling company, which distributes products such as Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta across Europe and Africa, reported an 11.5% increase in organic operating profit in 2025. The result was broadly in line with analyst expectations of around 11%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

For 2026, analysts on average expect profit growth of about 9.4%, placing the company’s forecast largely within market expectations.

Coca-Cola HBC also reported annual net sales of 11.60 billion euros, slightly above analyst estimates of 11.56 billion euros.

The results highlight steady demand for soft drinks and other non-alcoholic beverages, as well as continued expansion into markets with strong long-term growth potential.

News.Az