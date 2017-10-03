Coca-Cola’s bottling business CEO dies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Coca-Cola HBG, one of the world’s largest bottlers for the famous drinks company, has announced the death of its CEO Dimitris Lois.

Mr Lois had gone on medical leave of absence in mid-September. Acting CEO Michalis Imellos will stay in his post for the foreseeable future.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Dimitris’s death. It was a great privilege to know him personally and to work alongside him for so many years,” said chairman Anastassis David.

News.Az

