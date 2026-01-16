Cold wave to hit central, eastern China

+ ↺ − 16 px

A cold snap will hit central and eastern China from Saturday to Wednesday, leading to a large-scale spell of rain, snow and icy conditions, the National Meteorological Center said on Friday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

The affected regions will experience temperature drops of up to 16 degrees Celsius.

Heavy snow will hit southern Shaanxi, southern Shanxi, Henan, Shandong, central-western Hubei, northern Hunan, and Anhui. Freezing rain may occur in western Henan, western Hubei, Hunan, Guizhou, and eastern Chongqing.

The China Meteorological Administration has initiated a Level-IV emergency response for major meteorological disasters (cold wave).

Meteorological experts urge the public to monitor updates from local authorities and take precautionary measures against cold waves, rain, snow and icy conditions.

