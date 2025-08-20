Collingwood’s Will Hoskin-Elliott to retire after 14 AFL seasons

+ ↺ − 16 px

Collingwood premiership winger Will Hoskin-Elliott has announced he will retire at the end of the 2025 AFL season, closing out a 14-year career.

Drafted by Greater Western Sydney with pick No.4 in 2011, Hoskin-Elliott played 52 games with the Giants before being traded to Collingwood in 2016. He went on to become a key figure at the Magpies, featuring in 242 matches to date, including the club’s 2023 premiership triumph, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I’m proud and honoured to call myself a Collingwood player and I have loved my time in the black and white,” Hoskin-Elliott said on Wednesday. “Running out alongside my teammates with the Magpie Army behind us is so special.”

Hoskin-Elliott also featured in Collingwood’s 2018 Grand Final loss before claiming redemption five years later with a premiership medal against Brisbane.

Magpies football boss Charlie Gardiner praised him as “a much-loved teammate and highly respected throughout the league,” adding that his professionalism and consistency will leave “a long-lasting legacy” at the club.

Hoskin-Elliott, 31, will retire with more than 240 AFL games to his name and remains a fan favourite among the Collingwood faithful.

