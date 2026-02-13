Cologne/Bonn Airport halts operations after system outage
- 1048921
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/cologne-bonn-airport-halts-operations-after-system-outage Copied
Photo: Reuters
Operations at Germany’s Cologne/Bonn Airport were suspended after a technical failure disrupted the passenger security screening system.
The outage forced the airport to temporarily halt flights while authorities worked to resolve the issue, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
No immediate details were released about how long the disruption would last or how many flights were affected.
By Aysel Mammadzada