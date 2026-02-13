Yandex metrika counter

Cologne Bonn Airport resumes operations after security alert

Departures at Germany’s Cologne Bonn Airport resumed on Friday following a temporary suspension triggered by a security incident.

Airport operations were halted at approximately 6:30 a.m. local time (0530 GMT), and security checkpoints were closed while authorities responded to the situation, police confirmed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

An airport spokesperson said departures were disrupted for roughly two and a half hours. About 12 flights were affected and experienced delays, though no cancellations were reported.

Preliminary findings indicated that a piece of luggage undergoing security screening had been returned to its owner despite being marked for additional inspection, according to police.

Authorities added that it remains unclear whether a newly implemented security procedure, introduced the previous day, played a role in the mistake.


