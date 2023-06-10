Colombia plane crash: Four children found alive in Amazon after 40 days

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four children have been found alive more than a month after their plane crashed in Colombia's Amazon jungle, the country's president has said, News.Az reports citing BBC.

The siblings, aged 13, nine, four and a one-year-old baby, were on board the plane with their mother, a pilot and a co-pilot when it crashed on 1 May.

Their mother and the other adults on board the plane died.

President Gustavo Petro said finding the children after weeks of searching was "a joy for the whole country".

He called it a "magical day", adding: "They were alone, they themselves achieved an example of total survival which will remain in history.

"These children are today the children of peace and the children of Colombia."

Mr. Petro shared a photograph of several members of the military and Indigenous community tending to the siblings, who had been missing for 40 days.

News.Az