Colombia's Ecopetrol plans up to $7.2 billion investment in 2026
Colombian state-run oil firm Ecopetrol said it will invest between 22 trillion and 27 trillion pesos ($5.88 billion–$7.21 billion) in 2026, maintaining levels similar to 2025 with a focus on “disciplined” capital allocation. The company plans to drill 380–430 development wells—mostly in Colombia—and 8–10 exploratory wells.
Ecopetrol expects daily production of 730,000–740,000 barrels of oil equivalent next year, allocating about 70% of its investments, or 17.2 trillion pesos, to production, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The plan is based on a projected Brent crude price of $60 per barrel and an average exchange rate of roughly 4,050 pesos per U.S. dollar.
