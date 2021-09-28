Colombia’s Colpatria Tower lit up in colors of Azerbaijani flag (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The colors of the Azerbaijani flag were illuminated on the Torre Colpatria (Colpatria Tower) in the capital of Colombia, Bogota, on the occasion of September 27 – Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Colombia told News.Az.

According to the embassy, this skyscraper is the fourth tallest in Colombia.

On September 27, the people of Azerbaijan honored the memory of the servicemen who heroically died during the 44-day Patriotic War and liberated the country’s territories from the Armenian occupation.

News.Az