Colorado’s Lee Fire forces prison evacuation, sixth-largest in state history

The Lee Fire has scorched more than 167 square miles (433 sq km) in Garfield and Rio Blanco counties, prompting the evacuation of Rifle Correctional Center and warnings for remote residents to be ready to flee.

Officials said all 179 incarcerated individuals were safely relocated 150 miles to the Buena Vista Correctional Complex “out of an abundance of caution,” , News.Az reports, citing foreign media

The blaze, fueled by gusty winds and low humidity, is just 6% contained and is now the sixth-largest single fire in Colorado’s history. Over 1,000 firefighters are working to hold the flames west of Colorado 13 and north of County Road 5.

Air quality alerts have been issued due to smoke from both the Lee Fire and the nearby Elk Fire (23 sq mi).

Elsewhere in the U.S.:

In Southern California, the Canyon Fire (8 sq mi) is 62% contained after destroying seven structures and injuring three firefighters.

The Gifford Fire, California’s largest this year, has burned 180 sq mi since Aug. 1 and is 21% contained.

No injuries or structure losses have been reported so far from the Lee Fire.

