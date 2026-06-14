Indian man stabbed to death in London street attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 26-year-old Indian-origin man, identified as Gurbhej Singh, has been stabbed to death in west London in an attack that has triggered a murder investigation by the Metropolitan Police.



The incident took place on North Road near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane in Southall, where police and London Ambulance Service paramedics were called in the early hours of Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing India Today.

Officers said Singh suffered fatal knife injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to save him. Another man in his 30s was also injured in the attack and was taken to hospital, later being discharged.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Ebola deaths rise as Congo outbreak worsens

Zelenskyy not in Trump G7 meeting list as war continues

What is behind Iran's decision to commute the death sentences of 139 prisoners?

Iran’s Leader commutes death sentences of 139 prisoners

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell of the Metropolitan Police Specialist Crime Command said homicide detectives were continuing to investigate the circumstances of the killing and appealed for witnesses and CCTV footage from the area.

Police said Singh was believed to have been assaulted outside a shop at around 00:30hrs. Seven men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, with six later released with no further action and one released on bail.

The Metropolitan Police said specialist officers are supporting Singh’s family as enquiries continue and investigators work to establish the sequence of events leading to the fatal stabbing.

The killing comes amid wider tensions in parts of the United Kingdom over immigration and public safety, with recent protests in Belfast turning violent following a separate stabbing incident, during which vehicles and properties were set on fire and authorities described the unrest as “racist thuggery” according to Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn.

News.Az