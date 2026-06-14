Switzerland votes on plan to cap population at 10 million

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Swiss voters took part in a referendum on Sunday on a proposal to set a maximum population limit of 10 million people, in a vote described as having major implications for the country’s future and its relations with the European Union.

The proposal, backed by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, also known as SVP, would require that Switzerland’s population does not exceed 10 million by 2050, News.Az reports, citing, The Jerusalem Post.

The initiative is driven by concerns over immigration, pressure on housing and public services, and wider economic issues. Official projections suggest Switzerland could reach the 10 million threshold in the early 2040s.

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Supporters of the measure argue it is needed to manage immigration, with one voter in Zurich, Helen Gulea, originally from Kenya, saying that if the population goes above 10 million “it will become tight” and immigration should be restricted.

The vote is being closely watched in the context of broader political debates across Europe over immigration and population control policies.

News.Az