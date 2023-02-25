Columbia University hosts conference dedicated to Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

A conference dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide has been held in Columbia University in New York City, USA, News.Az reports.

The theme of the event was “Remembering Khojaly: Armenia and Azerbaijan through military and peaceful means”.

The main aim of the visit was to raise awareness about the Khojaly genocide, to convey the real facts about the current situation in Karabakh, to prevent disinformation, and to draw attention to the process of peace and normalization in the region.

Columbia University staff, diaspora members living in New York City and other states participated in the conference.

First, event participants commemorated the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide and the war, as well as those who died as a result of the devastating earthquake in Türkiye.

A film dedicated to the Khojaly genocide was demonstrated.

Ali Asgarov, Professor of the Department of Peace and Conflict Studies of the University of North Carolina and Michael Gunter, professor of political science of the Tennessee Institute of Technology, acted as speakers of the conference.

It was noted that perpetrators of the Khojaly genocide should be punished.

The audience was informed about brutal deportation of Azerbaijanis from ancient Azerbaijani lands- present day Armenia.

The participants of the event were presented brochures about the Khojaly genocide prepared by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, badges and discs of the movie "Endless Corridor".

News.Az