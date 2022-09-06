Combat experience of Azerbaijani Armed Forces is being carefully studied in military centers of developed countries – President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The combat experience of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, which fought the war of the 21st century, is being carefully studied in the military centers of developed countries nowadays,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his message to the participants of the Fourth Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition.

“By deploying the most modern combat weapons in extremely difficult natural terrain, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan broke through the enemy’s heavily fortified defense lines and forced it to surrender in a matter of 44 days. The historical victory of Azerbaijan showed that in order to achieve the goals set in the military field, it is extremely important to build a modern army and implement consistent and focused measures to increase the country's military power,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az