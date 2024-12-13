Commander of Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army visits Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Commander of Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army, Major General Kanan Seyidov visited Ankara at the invitation of the Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, Army General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu.

First, the delegation led by Major General K.Seyidov visited the Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara and Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. The Azerbaijani delegation laid a wreath at the monument to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the park and the grave of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and tribute was paid to their memory.Within the visit, Major General Seyidov met with Army General Bayraktaroglu.During the meeting, the importance of further expanding cooperation in the military, military-technical and military educational spheres and conducting joint tactical-special exercises was stressed, as well as the upcoming work in this direction and a number of other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

