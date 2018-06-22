Commander of the military unit in Armenia detainted on huge bribery

The commander of the military unit was detained in Armenia on a huge bribery.

In Armenia, the commander of the military unit is suspected of taking a particularly large bribe, as well as extortion.

In this regard, the Investigative Committee of Armenia has launched an investigation, Oxu.Az reports citing Sputnik.

Investigators searched the office of the commander, as well as the department of the Yerkrapah volunteers' union in the Central District of Yerevan. During the search, a notebook with important records for the investigation was confiscated, as well as a receipt from the money transfer.

With respect to the commander of the military unit, remand in custody was chosen as a measure of restraint.

