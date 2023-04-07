Commando training ‘necessary’ for training of professional officers: Azerbaijani defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, on April 7, Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other leadership of the Ministry visited the Commando Mountain Training Center.

Minister Hasanov inspected the progress of the Commando Initial Courses taken in the center by the 4th year cadets of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev.

It was reported that during field training held in a military camp in the territory of settlements, the military personnel participating in the courses are practicing modern methods of combat, mountain and other activities in conditions corresponding to real combat. In the conducted classes, the main attention is paid on improving the individual skills of military personnel, improving their combat and management skills, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

After watching the training classes, Minister Hasanov met with the personnel and inquired about their needs.

He noted that continuous reforms in the Azerbaijan Army instructed by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief involve the field of military education as well. The minister emphasized that the Turkish model is applied in the training of professional officers, and commando training is mandatory for implementation of this process.

In order to improve the knowledge and skills of military personnel, further increase the combat capability of units, modern combat methods are being practiced during the training. Military personnel masters the rules for the effective application of modern weapons and military equipment, which are in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov noted that the Azerbaijan Army demonstrated its power to the whole world during the April battles, the Gunnut operation, the Patriotic War and subsequent operations. The work done to further strengthen and develop the Azerbaijan Army is underway. The Minister stressed that today, along with all military personnel, future officers studying at the Military Institute must decently fulfill their duties.

After watching the training classes, Minister Hasanov attended to the newly commissioned medical point in the center. He was informed that the necessary conditions have been created for ensuring the health of military personnel, providing them with first medical aid and evacuating them to the hospital in case of need. There is a reception and diagnostic cabinet, wards, as well as an administrative cabinet in the medical point.

The minister then inspected the field camp of cadets who are in the field training. He inspected the conditions created for the effective organization of the accommodation, nutrition and leisure of military personnel in the field camp.

He gave his recommendations to the involved military personnel on studying the lessons more deeply and training as true military specialists in the future.

In the end, Minister Hasanov set specific tasks for the relevant officials increasing the combat readiness of the military personnel.

News.Az