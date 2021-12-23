Common currency of Russia, Belarus may appear in future — Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

The common currency of Russia and Belarus is a probable issue in the future but economies should be synchronized initially, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the annual press conference aired live from Moscow's Manege Hall, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"We are building the Union State. The level of our integration is much lower up to now than the integration level in the European Union, simply incomparable," the Russian leader said. "Not to mention the common currency, let it pass; this is the issue of the future probably if our relevant economic services reach some consent in this regard," Putin noted.

The laws of the two countries should be aligned at first in the sphere of economy, antitrust regulation, taxes and customs, the Russian leader said.

"We came to terms on all that matters and will start working now. I am confident there will be results," Putin added.

News.Az