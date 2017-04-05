Concerns grow over media environment ahead of polls in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ahead of upcoming presidential elections in Iran, the incumbent administration has expressed concerns over restrictions put on media outlets by domestic security organizations close to conservative-backed rivals.

Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi has criticized the arrest of dozens of administrators of pro-reformist channels on Telegram, a social media platform used by millions of Iranians.

“The government is against the arrests [of the administrators of Telegram channels] and believes this issue should be resolved peacefully. The administrators of Telegram channels should be released,” domestic media sources quoted the intelligence minister as saying on April 5.

On the same day, Government spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht has also commented on the issue expressing concerns over restricting media freedom prior to the upcoming elections to be held on May 19.

“President [Hassan Rouhani] has voiced his concerns and sadness regarding the issue,” the spokesman added.

A group of the administrators of Telegram channels alongside at least three pro-reformist journalists were arrested mid-March.

Following the arrests, a group of MPs as well as reformist figures linked the detentions with the upcoming elections.

