Russia says it foiled plot targeting media officials

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Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) says it has foiled what it described as a planned attack targeting senior officials of the country’s media and communications regulator Roskomnadzor.



According to the agency, the alleged plot involved an attempt to detonate an explosive device in a vehicle on April 18, with officials claiming the aim was to disrupt the agency’s work on information security and digital communications, including monitoring of platforms such as Telegram, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The FSB stated that seven individuals were detained in connection with the case, while the alleged group leader, a Moscow resident born in 2004, was killed after reportedly resisting arrest.

Authorities said a criminal investigation has been launched, including charges related to illegal possession of weapons and explosives, with further accusations linked to the preparation of a terrorist act under consideration.

The FSB also claimed that “Ukrainian intelligence services” were involved in planning the operation, though no evidence was publicly provided to support the allegation.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the accusations.

The case comes amid heightened security concerns in Russia and ongoing tensions linked to the wider conflict between the two countries.

News.Az