Iran grants Hormuz transit fee exemptions for some countries

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Iran has granted exemptions to some countries, including Russia, in transit fees for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We’ve currently provided exceptions for some countries, but I don’t know what will happen in the future. However, our foreign ministry is currently trying to implement the exceptions envisioned for friendly countries, such as Russia,” the ambassador said.

Iran has announced plans to charge fees on passage through the Strait of Hormuz following U.S.-Israeli attacks against the country, citing costs related to ensuring the security of the strategic waterway. It also stated that it has closed the strait and will reopen it once the U.S. naval blockade is fully lifted.

First Deputy Speaker of the Iranian parliament Hamid Reza Haji Babaei said on Thursday that Iran has collected transit fees through the strait for the first time, with the funds transferred to the country’s central bank.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow chokepoint between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, serves as the only maritime outlet to the open ocean. Before the conflict, around 20 million barrels of oil passed through it daily—approximately one-fifth of global consumption.

News.Az