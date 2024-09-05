Conflict in Gaza: What happened in recent days?
The conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continues . According to Gaza's Ministry of Health, as of September 2, 2024, 40,786 Palestinians have been killed and 94,224 wounded since October 7, 2023. The Israeli military continues its operations in Gaza, with reports of attacks on various targets.
Tensions between Hezbollah and Israel: The Lebanese group Hezbollah continues its attacks on northern Israel. On September 2, 2024, Hezbollah reported bombing several Israeli settlements with Katyusha rockets, including Ein Yaakov, Ga'aton, and Yehiam. This indicates ongoing tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.
Iran's stance: Iran's Foreign Minister stated that Iran is seeking to reduce tensions but accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of trying to escalate violence in all areas, including the West Bank. This points to ongoing diplomatic friction between Iran and Israel.
Israeli military operations: The Israeli military is conducting operations in both Gaza and the West Bank. Reports indicate that Israeli forces are blowing up residential homes in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.
International involvement: There are signs of ongoing international diplomatic efforts. For example, U.S. President Joe Biden has reportedly been pressuring Netanyahu regarding a potential prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.
Humanitarian situation: The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues, with reports of Palestinian casualties due to Israeli shelling in various areas, including the Jabaliya camp and Nuseirat camp.
