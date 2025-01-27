Yandex metrika counter

Congo says Rwanda army in Goma

Congo says Rwanda army in Goma
Congo's government on Monday accused Rwanda of an incursion into the North Kivu province in the east of the country, hours after the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels claimed control over the provincial capital Goma, News.az reports citing Deutsche Welle.

"The government continues to work to prevent carnage and loss of life in light of Rwanda's clear intentions," government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said in a post on the platform X.

He spoke of the "presence of the Rwandan army" in Goma.

Muyaya said Kinshasa urged residents of the eastern city to stay at home and to refrain from committing acts of vandalism and looting

