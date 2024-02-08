Congratulations show relations with Azerbaijan are not just an alliance - Political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev continues to receive congratulations from influential countries, political scientist Zaur Mammadov told News.az.

Mr. Mammadov said congratulations from the Chinese, Russian, and Turkish leaders should be mentioned here: "China is currently facing several geopolitical challenges. Nevertheless, the fact that the Chinese leader congratulated Ilham Aliyev immediately after the presidential elections at 19.00 showed that official Beijing pays special attention to relations with Azerbaijan. At the same time, traditionally, the leaders of the regional states Russia and Türkiye showed a special stance and showed that the relations with Azerbaijan are not just alliances. The presidents of Türkiye and Azerbaijan have regular contact. Integration between the two states is getting stronger. Baku and Ankara will further strengthen their alliance.”

News.Az