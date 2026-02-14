Connectivity and routes will create an absolutely new situation in the South Caucasus, says President Aliyev

Connectivity and routes will create an absolutely new situation in the South Caucasus, says President Aliyev

“We have lived in peace for only six months, and believe me, it's a very special feeling. It's a very good feeling, which is shared by all the population of Azerbaijan, and I'm sure of Armenia,” President Ilham Aliyev said during the panel discussion on "Open Corridor Policy? Deepening Trans-Caspian Cooperation" in Munich.

According to the head of state, connectivity projects and corridors will create an absolutely new situation in the South Caucasus, where Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia will finally start interaction on trilateral grounds, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

