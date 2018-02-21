Yandex metrika counter

Conscript of Armenia's Ijevan military unit dies in hospital

Aravot.am reports that a conscript soldier has died at a military unit in Ijevan.

The incident occurred several days ago, but the official website of the Armenian Defense Ministry has yet to issue a statement on the circumstances in which Stepan Stepanyan, a native of the village of Garni, died.

When contacted by Epress.am, spokesperson of the Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan said the cause of Stepanyan’s death has not yet been established: “The soldier had just come back from a leave. He was taken to a hospital on the same day, where he died.”

Garni village head Aharon Sahakyan told Aravot.am that the soldier was buried 4-5 days ago. The cause of death, he added, will be known in 40 days, when autopsy results are available.

