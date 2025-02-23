Conservative CDU/CSU bloc wins early Bundestag elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc won Sunday's snap Bundestag elections with around 29% of the vote.

This is evidenced by the exit poll data published after the polling stations closed, conducted on behalf of the ARD television channel, News.Az inform.

Second place for the first time in its history goes to the Alternative for Germany (AfD), which almost doubled its votes compared to the 2021 elections and received 19.5%. Only in third place is the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) of Chancellor Olaf Scholz. It was supported by about 16% of voters. Next come the Greens and the Left Party. About 13.5% and 8.5% of voters voted for them, respectively.

Sahra Wagenknecht's Union for Reason and Justice (BSW) and the Free Democratic Party of former Finance Minister Christian Lindner are teetering on the brink of entering the Bundestag. They received around 4.7% and 4.9% of the votes, respectively.

News.Az