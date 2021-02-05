Container train carrying mining products from Turkey to China arrives in Baku

Container train carrying mining products from Turkey to China arrives in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 42-container block train carrying new types of cargo and mining products from Turkey to China has arrived at Port of Baku.

The train from Ankara, Turkey to Xi'an city is a new logistics product presented in joint-venture by ADY Container LLC and its partners in Turkey, Georgia and Kazakhstan.

The next Turkish export train consisting of 40-foot containers, which has travelled to Baku port via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, will be sent to the Kazakh port of Aktau by “Beket Ata” feeder ship.

The operators are members of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Consortium - ADY Container (Azerbaijan), Pacific Eurasia Logistics (Turkey), GR Logistics (Georgia) and KTZ Express (Kazakhstan).

News.Az

News.Az