Contaminated alcohol kills 13, blinds 21 in Kuwait

Thirteen people have died and 21 others were left blind or with impaired vision after consuming methanol-tainted alcoholic drinks in Kuwait, the country’s health ministry said Thursday. A total of 63 people suffered poisoning over the past five days, with 51 requiring urgent kidney dialysis and 31 needing mechanical ventilation.

The ministry confirmed all victims were of Asian nationality. Kuwait bans the import and production of alcoholic beverages, but some alcohol is illegally produced in unregulated locations, putting consumers at risk, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait, representing the largest expatriate community in the country, said about 40 Indian nationals have been hospitalized in recent days. Some are critically ill while others are recovering, and the embassy is seeking further information.

