Continuous measures taken to increase Azerbaijani army’s combat capability in past 15 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to international ratings, the Azerbaijani armed forces are currently among the fifty strongest armies in the world

Continuous measures have been taken to increase the Azerbaijani army`s combat capability, improve its financial resources and infrastructure in the past 15 years, says the Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs, department head, professor Ali Hasanov in his article on the results of President Ilham Aliyev’s 15 years in power, AZERTAC reports.

Ali Hasanov notes that the Ministry of Defense Industry, which was established in 2005, manufactures 1,200 types of military products.

“According to international ratings, the Azerbaijani armed forces are currently among the fifty strongest armies in the world. In April, 2016, the Azerbaijani army faced the Armenian military provocation on the frontline, and launched a counter-offensive, dealt powerful strikes on the aggressor to retake, in a short period of time, 2,000 hectares of land in Aghdara, Jabrayil, Fuzuli regions. Over 11,000 hectares of land in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, including Gunnut village in Sharur region were liberated from the enemy in May, 2018. The Azerbaijani army retook advantageous heights on the border,” Hasanov adds.

News.Az

News.Az